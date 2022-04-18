Short Interest in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Drops By 21.4%

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the March 15th total of 2,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 488,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ASH opened at $106.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 1.28. Ashland Global has a 1-year low of $81.93 and a 1-year high of $110.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.44 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ashland Global will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ashland Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashland Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the third quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

