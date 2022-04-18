Short Interest in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) Increases By 27.9%

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the March 15th total of 12,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 53,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ASAQ stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,993. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $8,023,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its holdings in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 323,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 62,719 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,089,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,682,000 after purchasing an additional 306,502 shares during the period. Finally, Dryden Capital LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $2,419,000. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

