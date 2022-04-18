Short Interest in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC) Declines By 23.6%

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the March 15th total of 8,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AEAC opened at $9.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79. Authentic Equity Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Authentic Equity Acquisition by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,147,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after buying an additional 210,291 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Authentic Equity Acquisition by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 905,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after buying an additional 469,450 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Authentic Equity Acquisition by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 795,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after buying an additional 288,811 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 692,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,764,000 after acquiring an additional 334,801 shares during the period. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 520,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 160,870 shares during the period. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

