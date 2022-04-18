Short Interest in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Decreases By 25.4%

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the March 15th total of 4,530,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

ADP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.93.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $229.20 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $184.85 and a 52 week high of $248.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.55.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,253,806.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total transaction of $68,079.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,787 shares of company stock worth $1,073,466 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

