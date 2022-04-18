Short Interest in Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC) Drops By 24.3%

Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the March 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AATC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autoscope Technologies during the third quarter worth $37,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoscope Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoscope Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoscope Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Autoscope Technologies during the third quarter worth about $248,000. 20.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:AATC opened at $6.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 13.77. The stock has a market cap of $35.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.69. Autoscope Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $11.58.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Autoscope Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 114.29%.
Autoscope Technologies Company Profile
Autoscope Technologies Corporation develops and markets video and radar processing products for use in intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection applications in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and North America. It operates in two segments, Intersection and Highway.
