Short Interest in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Decreases By 24.5%

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,330,000 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the March 15th total of 7,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Baidu in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Baidu from $229.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.28.

Get Baidu alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Baidu by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $129.56 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Baidu has a 1-year low of $102.18 and a 1-year high of $222.68.

Baidu Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.