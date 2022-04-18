Short Interest in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Drops By 25.2%

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,130,000 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the March 15th total of 5,520,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BZUN opened at $7.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Baozun has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $38.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.32.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Baozun had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. Baozun’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baozun will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BZUN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Baozun from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Baozun from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Baozun in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Baozun from $13.90 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.47.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Baozun by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,514,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,947,000 after buying an additional 1,024,590 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Baozun by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,152,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,925,000 after buying an additional 61,117 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Baozun by 211.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,867,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,952,000 after buying an additional 1,268,369 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Baozun by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,204,000 after buying an additional 84,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Baozun by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,524,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,196,000 after buying an additional 23,592 shares in the last quarter. 53.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

