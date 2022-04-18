Short Interest in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Drops By 25.2%

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,130,000 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the March 15th total of 5,520,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Shares of NASDAQ BZUN opened at $7.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Baozun has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $38.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.32.
Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Baozun had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. Baozun’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baozun will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Baozun by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,514,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,947,000 after buying an additional 1,024,590 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Baozun by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,152,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,925,000 after buying an additional 61,117 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Baozun by 211.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,867,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,952,000 after buying an additional 1,268,369 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Baozun by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,204,000 after buying an additional 84,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Baozun by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,524,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,196,000 after buying an additional 23,592 shares in the last quarter. 53.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Baozun (Get Rating)
Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.
