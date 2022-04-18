Short Interest in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Grows By 35.8%

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 454,600 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the March 15th total of 334,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 475,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of BBDC opened at $10.58 on Monday. Barings BDC has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The stock has a market cap of $691.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.85.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a net margin of 57.40% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $36.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Barings BDC will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.31%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the first quarter valued at about $362,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut Barings BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barings BDC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.15.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

