Short Interest in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Grows By 35.8%

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 454,600 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the March 15th total of 334,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 475,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of BBDC opened at $10.58 on Monday. Barings BDC has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The stock has a market cap of $691.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.85.
Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a net margin of 57.40% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $36.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Barings BDC will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the first quarter valued at about $362,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, TheStreet cut Barings BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barings BDC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.15.
Barings BDC Company Profile (Get Rating)
Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.
