Short Interest in BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Rises By 27.0%

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the March 15th total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
OTCMKTS BETRF opened at $0.11 on Monday. BetterLife Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
