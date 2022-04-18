Short Interest in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Grows By 35.2%

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,300 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the March 15th total of 55,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. 12.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BXSL. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.28.

Shares of BXSL stock opened at $27.40 on Monday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $38.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.73.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.57 million. On average, analysts predict that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the Company), is a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

