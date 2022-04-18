Short Interest in Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQ) Declines By 24.1%

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the March 15th total of 2,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,373,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,678,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,672,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,254,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BMAQ opened at $9.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84. Blockchain Moon Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.40.

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and consummate an initial business combination with a company that focuses on blockchain technology.

