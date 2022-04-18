Short Interest in Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG) Expands By 29.2%

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the March 15th total of 35,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 57,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

DRUG stock opened at $1.29 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.81. Bright Minds Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $8.95.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bright Minds Biosciences stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned 0.81% of Bright Minds Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc, a pre-clinical biosciences company, develops 5-HT (serotonin) medicines to improve the lives of patients with severe and life-altering diseases. Its portfolio of selective 5-HT receptor agonists comprises 5-HT2C, 5-HT2A, and 5-HT2C/A for the treatment of epilepsy, pain, and neuropsychiatry.

