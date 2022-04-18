Short Interest in Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Declines By 25.0%

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRTHY opened at $34.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.88. Brother Industries has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $47.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Brother Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Brother Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of communication, printing, and electronic products and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, Domino Business and Others.

