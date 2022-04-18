Short Interest in Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Declines By 25.0%

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2022

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHYGet Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRTHY opened at $34.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.88. Brother Industries has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $47.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Brother Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

About Brother Industries (Get Rating)

Brother Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of communication, printing, and electronic products and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, Domino Business and Others.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brother Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brother Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.