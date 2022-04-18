Short Interest in CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) Expands By 28.4%

CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the March 15th total of 887,600 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 91,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.4 days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered CBTX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of CBTX stock opened at $28.78 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.29. CBTX has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $33.29. The company has a market capitalization of $708.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

CBTX ( NASDAQ:CBTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $34.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.60 million. CBTX had a net margin of 24.00% and a return on equity of 6.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CBTX will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. CBTX’s payout ratio is 35.62%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBTX. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of CBTX by 114.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CBTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CBTX by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of CBTX by 222.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. 38.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers demand, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family residential mortgage, multi-family residential, consumer, and agricultural loans; and treasury and online banking services.

