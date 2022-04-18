Short Interest in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Declines By 26.6%

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 502,700 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the March 15th total of 684,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of GIB traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.38. 84,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,775. CGI has a twelve month low of $77.25 and a twelve month high of $93.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05.
CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. CGI had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. CGI’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CGI will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on GIB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CGI in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $85.44 price objective on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CGI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.26.
About CGI (Get Rating)
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
