Short Interest in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Declines By 26.6%

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 502,700 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the March 15th total of 684,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of GIB traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.38. 84,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,775. CGI has a twelve month low of $77.25 and a twelve month high of $93.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. CGI had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. CGI’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CGI will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CGI by 10.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,661,000 after purchasing an additional 59,031 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in CGI by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 196,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CGI by 5.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in CGI by 42.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after buying an additional 13,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in CGI by 19.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. 52.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GIB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CGI in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $85.44 price objective on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CGI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.26.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

