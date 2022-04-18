Short Interest in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Expands By 28.3%

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,370,000 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the March 15th total of 12,760,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CAG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.46.

CAG stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,432,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,953,451. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $39.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.52.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 58.14%.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $403,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,121.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,408,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,999,000 after purchasing an additional 675,454 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,539,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,140,000 after purchasing an additional 22,370 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 34,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 14,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

