Short Interest in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Drops By 23.8%

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 330,400 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the March 15th total of 433,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 303,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Concentrix stock opened at $152.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.03. Concentrix has a 52 week low of $141.38 and a 52 week high of $208.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.14. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 20.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Concentrix will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is currently 12.36%.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.42, for a total transaction of $1,634,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,644.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $4,897,500 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNXC. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter valued at $31,235,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Concentrix by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,430,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the third quarter worth approximately $353,000. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

