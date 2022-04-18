Short Interest in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Expands By 26.7%

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the March 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 487,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

NYSE CUBI traded down $0.59 on Monday, reaching $44.59. The company had a trading volume of 288,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,363. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.54. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $210.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.40 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 32.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CUBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. B. Riley cut their target price on Customers Bancorp from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.50 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.31.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

