Short Interest in DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Drops By 23.8%

DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the March 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.9 days.

DDCCF traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.05. DIC Asset has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $18.86.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

