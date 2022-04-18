Short Interest in Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACU) Rises By 27.2%

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the March 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital World Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Digital World Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digital World Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Digital World Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Digital World Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $703,000.

Digital World Acquisition stock opened at $58.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.75. Digital World Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $143.53.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, SaaS, fintech, or financial services sector in the Americas.

