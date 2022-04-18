Short Interest in Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DSAQ) Decreases By 22.2%

Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DSAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direct Selling Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $350,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Direct Selling Acquisition by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 201,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Direct Selling Acquisition by 671.4% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,928,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,151,000 after buying an additional 1,678,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSAQ opened at $10.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99. Direct Selling Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $10.03.

Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on businesses within the direct selling industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Plano, Texas.

