Short Interest in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:DCUE) Drops By 23.6%

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:DCUE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the March 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCUE. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4,984.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 594,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 31,429 shares during the last quarter.

Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.33. 430,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,825. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $94.40 and a 12-month high of $105.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.09.

Dominion Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.