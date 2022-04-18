Short Interest in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Drops By 22.7%

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,620,000 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the March 15th total of 17,630,000 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

DASH stock traded down $6.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.38. 46,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,576,468. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.01. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $74.32 and a 52 week high of $257.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion and a PE ratio of -74.07.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.67) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DASH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on DoorDash from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on DoorDash from $205.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.11.

In other DoorDash news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc acquired 390,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.65 per share, for a total transaction of $33,036,863.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $70,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 449,099 shares of company stock valued at $47,948,303 over the last ninety days. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in DoorDash by 27.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the first quarter valued at about $436,000. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in DoorDash by 6.3% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

