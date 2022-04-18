Short Interest in dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Drops By 22.7%

dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the March 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DRRKF shares. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of dormakaba from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of dormakaba from CHF 744 to CHF 677 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of dormakaba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

DRRKF remained flat at $$467.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. dormakaba has a fifty-two week low of $467.00 and a fifty-two week high of $467.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $654.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $667.68.

About dormakaba (Get Rating)

dormakaba Holding AG provides access and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through Access Solutions AMER, Access Solutions APAC, Access Solutions DACH, Access Solutions EMEA, and Key?&?Wall Solutions segments. It offers door hardware products, such as door closer systems, door locks, and escape route systems; and entrance systems, including sliding, revolving, swing doors, as well as sensor barriers and personal interlocks.

