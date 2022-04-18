Short Interest in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Declines By 23.2%

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the March 15th total of 2,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of EWBC stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,475. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $65.87 and a 52-week high of $93.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.59.
East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 45.83%. The business had revenue of $477.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.29.
In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $99,956.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total value of $146,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 266.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the third quarter worth $52,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
East West Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on East West Bancorp (EWBC)
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.