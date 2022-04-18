Short Interest in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Declines By 22.4%

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the March 15th total of 2,010,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
NYSE:EMN opened at $107.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.47. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $130.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.08). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $1,809,089.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $586,797.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,355,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,289,000 after buying an additional 79,927 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 4.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 7.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 7.4% during the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EMN shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.
Eastman Chemical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
