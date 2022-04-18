Short Interest in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Declines By 22.4%

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the March 15th total of 2,010,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NYSE:EMN opened at $107.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.47. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $130.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.08). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

In other news, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $1,809,089.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $586,797.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,355,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,289,000 after buying an additional 79,927 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 4.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 7.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 7.4% during the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EMN shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

