Short Interest in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Expands By 31.3%

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the March 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVG. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $877,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 167.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 59,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 37,181 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Winning Points Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000.

NYSE EVG opened at $11.30 on Monday. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $14.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.73%.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

