Short Interest in Ecoark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEST) Drops By 24.5%

Ecoark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEST – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 745,000 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the March 15th total of 986,700 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 304,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Ecoark stock opened at $2.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Ecoark has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $7.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average is $2.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecoark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecoark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ecoark by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecoark in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecoark during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. 27.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecoark Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in oil and gas, financial services, and food freshness management solution businesses in the United States. It engages in the exploration, production, and drilling of oil and gas properties in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi, as well as provides transportation of frac sand and logistics services to hydraulic fracturing and drilling operations.

