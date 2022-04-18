Short Interest in Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Increases By 27.9%

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 707,300 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the March 15th total of 552,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.1 days.

Shares of Elevation Oncology stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,856. Elevation Oncology has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $16.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.23.

Get Elevation Oncology alerts:

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.17. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elevation Oncology will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELEV. TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $3,341,000. Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $1,505,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Elevation Oncology by 18.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,220,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,380,000 after acquiring an additional 188,517 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the third quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Elevation Oncology from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elevation Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.31.

Elevation Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically defined patient populations in the United States. The company's lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Elevation Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevation Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.