Short Interest in Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Increases By 27.9%

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 707,300 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the March 15th total of 552,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.1 days.
Shares of Elevation Oncology stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,856. Elevation Oncology has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $16.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.23.
Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.17. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elevation Oncology will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Elevation Oncology from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elevation Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.31.
Elevation Oncology Company Profile
Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically defined patient populations in the United States. The company's lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.
