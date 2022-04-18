Short Interest in Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK) Grows By 31.4%

Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,030,000 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the March 15th total of 6,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 793,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.1 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EMBK shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Embark Technology from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp started coverage on Embark Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ EMBK opened at $5.68 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.02. Embark Technology has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $10.49.

Embark Technology ( NASDAQ:EMBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Embark Technology will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMBK. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Embark Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $674,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embark Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Embark Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Embark Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,342,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Embark Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,900,000.

Embark Technology, Inc develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data such as weather and construction.

