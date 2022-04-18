Short Interest in ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) Drops By 25.4%

ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 573,200 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the March 15th total of 768,600 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 589,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in ENGlobal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in ENGlobal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ENGlobal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ENGlobal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ENGlobal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. 11.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENGlobal stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $1.19. The stock had a trading volume of 8,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,486. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ENGlobal has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.92 million, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.79.

ENGlobal Corp. engages in the provision of engineered modular solutions to the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Procurement, and Construction Management (EPCM), Automation, and Corporate. The EPCM segment offers services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project services primarily to the energy industry throughout the United States.

