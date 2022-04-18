Short Interest in EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Increases By 26.9%

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,640,900 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the March 15th total of 1,292,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,204.5 days.

Shares of EQBBF stock remained flat at $$27.00 during trading hours on Monday. EQT AB has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $60.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.05.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQBBF. UBS Group raised EQT AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on EQT AB (publ) from SEK 380 to SEK 400 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on EQT AB (publ) from SEK 612 to SEK 425 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, SEB Equities upgraded EQT AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.75.

EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. The firm focuses on Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It seeks to focus on investment opportunities in Australia and New Zealand. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional office in Sydney, Australia.

