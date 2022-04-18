Short Interest in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Decreases By 23.5%

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the March 15th total of 2,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 932,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
EPRT traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.46. 1,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,800. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day moving average is $27.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $23.72 and a 52 week high of $32.92.
Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 41.58% and a return on equity of 4.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EPRT shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.19.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,360,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,447 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,452,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,689,000 after acquiring an additional 658,744 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,624,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,050,000 after acquiring an additional 382,005 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,822,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,640,000 after buying an additional 1,669,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,474,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,341,000 after buying an additional 161,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.
Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT)
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.