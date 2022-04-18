Short Interest in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Decreases By 23.5%

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the March 15th total of 2,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 932,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

EPRT traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.46. 1,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,800. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day moving average is $27.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $23.72 and a 52 week high of $32.92.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 41.58% and a return on equity of 4.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.40%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EPRT shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.19.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,360,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,447 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,452,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,689,000 after acquiring an additional 658,744 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,624,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,050,000 after acquiring an additional 382,005 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,822,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,640,000 after buying an additional 1,669,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,474,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,341,000 after buying an additional 161,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

