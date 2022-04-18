Short Interest in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Decreases By 25.5%

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 752,700 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the March 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

In other news, major shareholder Jw Asset Management, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.63 per share, with a total value of $526,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $3,868,100 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Establishment Labs during the third quarter worth $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Establishment Labs by 120.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Establishment Labs by 502.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Establishment Labs during the second quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Establishment Labs during the second quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

ESTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ESTA traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,851. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Establishment Labs has a fifty-two week low of $46.93 and a fifty-two week high of $88.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.90.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.27). Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 32.47% and a negative return on equity of 64.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Establishment Labs will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

