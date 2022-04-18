Short Interest in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Grows By 33.5%

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,100 shares, an increase of 33.5% from the March 15th total of 70,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Euro Tech stock opened at $1.56 on Monday. Euro Tech has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $3.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.95.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euro Tech in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Euro Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited ( NASDAQ:CLWT Get Rating ) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,319 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.34% of Euro Tech worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 7.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Euro Tech Holdings Co Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of water treatment equipment. It operates through the Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering business segments. The Trading and Manufacturing segment offers laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits, and power generation equipment.

