Short Interest in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Grows By 33.5%

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,100 shares, an increase of 33.5% from the March 15th total of 70,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Euro Tech stock opened at $1.56 on Monday. Euro Tech has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $3.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.95.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euro Tech in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
About Euro Tech (Get Rating)
Euro Tech Holdings Co Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of water treatment equipment. It operates through the Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering business segments. The Trading and Manufacturing segment offers laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits, and power generation equipment.
