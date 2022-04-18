Short Interest in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Grows By 30.4%

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,080,000 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the March 15th total of 7,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days. Approximately 14.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

EXPI traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.77. 15,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,604. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 3.03. eXp World has a 12-month low of $16.12 and a 12-month high of $55.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.68 and a 200 day moving average of $32.49.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. eXp World had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 44.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that eXp World will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In other news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $151,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,034,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,756,535.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Darren Lee Jacklin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $118,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 328,433 shares of company stock valued at $8,185,917. 35.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in eXp World by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 648,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,124,000 after buying an additional 129,780 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of eXp World by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,605,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of eXp World by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World (Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

