Short Interest in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Expands By 34.9%

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the March 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of FMAO opened at $34.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.39 and a 200-day moving average of $30.68. The company has a market cap of $452.61 million, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.36. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $21.26 and a one year high of $37.28.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FMAO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $24.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 24.88%. Analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

In other Farmers & Merchants Bancorp news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish bought 1,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.37 per share, for a total transaction of $38,275.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 377,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after acquiring an additional 65,530 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC lifted its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $412,000. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

