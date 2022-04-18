Short Interest in Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Grows By 26.9%

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 426,700 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the March 15th total of 336,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 533.4 days.

A number of analysts have commented on FURCF shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($59.78) to €40.00 ($43.48) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($59.78) to €56.00 ($60.87) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($59.78) to €50.00 ($54.35) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €53.00 ($57.61) to €44.00 ($47.83) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Faurecia S.E. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS FURCF remained flat at $$25.05 during trading on Monday. 48 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.85. Faurecia S.E. has a 52-week low of $23.32 and a 52-week high of $60.00.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and seat structure systems.

