Short Interest in FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) Declines By 25.2%

FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,000 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the March 15th total of 135,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedNat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FedNat in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

FedNat stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.01. 3,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,383. FedNat has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.27.

FedNat ( NASDAQ:FNHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.89. FedNat had a negative return on equity of 97.80% and a negative net margin of 41.99%. The firm had revenue of $66.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.96) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FedNat will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in FedNat during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in FedNat by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 17,478 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in FedNat in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in FedNat in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in FedNat by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 459,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 59,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.22% of the company’s stock.

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

