Short Interest in FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Expands By 35.5%

FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the March 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
FXCNY stock opened at $2.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.01. FIH Mobile has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $3.50.
FIH Mobile Company Profile (Get Rating)
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FIH Mobile (FXCNY)
