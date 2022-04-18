Short Interest in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Increases By 29.2%

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the March 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in First Business Financial Services by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in First Business Financial Services by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. 58.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Business Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Business Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

First Business Financial Services stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.93. The stock had a trading volume of 118 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,669. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $277.47 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.81. First Business Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $34.22.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 28.81%. The business had revenue of $28.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.67 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 19.04%.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

