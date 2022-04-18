Short Interest in First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Rises By 27.8%

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,043,300 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the March 15th total of 5,510,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 251.5 days.

FQVLF stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.32. 20,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.77 and its 200-day moving average is $25.92. The company has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 2.00. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $37.76.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.0039 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is 0.83%.

FQVLF has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.28.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

