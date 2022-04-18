Short Interest in First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Rises By 27.8%

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,043,300 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the March 15th total of 5,510,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 251.5 days.
FQVLF stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.32. 20,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.77 and its 200-day moving average is $25.92. The company has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 2.00. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $37.76.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.0039 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is 0.83%.
About First Quantum Minerals (Get Rating)
First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.
