Short Interest in Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Decreases By 24.7%

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,900 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the March 15th total of 143,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 387,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GENGF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.24. The company had a trading volume of 155,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,414. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94. Gear Energy has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $1.49.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Gear Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.
Gear Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties are located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on June 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
