Short Interest in Gem Diamonds Limited (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) Drops By 25.0%

Gem Diamonds Limited (OTCMKTS:GMDMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of GMDMF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 964. Gem Diamonds has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.76.

About Gem Diamonds (Get Rating)

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It is also involved in the production, manufacture, wholesale, retail, and marketing rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, administrative, and management consulting services.

