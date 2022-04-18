Short Interest in Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Drops By 21.8%

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the March 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of JETMF opened at $1.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $55.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 24.71. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc operates in the airline business. It focuses to fly as an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) and wet lease charter airline serving the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin American markets. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

