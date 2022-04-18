Short Interest in Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Drops By 21.8%

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the March 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of JETMF opened at $1.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $55.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 24.71. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Global Crossing Airlines Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Crossing Airlines Group (JETMF)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Global Crossing Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Crossing Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.