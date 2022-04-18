Short Interest in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Expands By 26.8%

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,600 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the March 15th total of 66,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 772,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,288,000 after acquiring an additional 226,320 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 152.6% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 124,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,174,000 after acquiring an additional 75,052 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 689.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,263,000 after acquiring an additional 43,475 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,118,000 after acquiring an additional 18,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 299,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,995,000 after acquiring an additional 14,883 shares during the last quarter. 18.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on ASR shares. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.20.

Shares of NYSE:ASR traded down $1.61 on Monday, reaching $207.37. 19,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,500. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $165.48 and a 1-year high of $230.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.13.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $327.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.02 million. As a group, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

