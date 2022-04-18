Short Interest in Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) Expands By 29.6%

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,420,000 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the March 15th total of 3,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,085,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardion Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Guardion Health Sciences during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardion Health Sciences during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guardion Health Sciences by 68.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 584,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 237,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Guardion Health Sciences by 2,326.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 313,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Guardion Health Sciences alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Guardion Health Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.60 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:GHSI traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.20. 39,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,559,179. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.70. Guardion Health Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $2.18.

About Guardion Health Sciences (Get Rating)

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty health sciences company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Nutraceuticals, and Medical Devices. The company offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Guardion Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardion Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.