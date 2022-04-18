Short Interest in Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) Expands By 29.6%

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,420,000 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the March 15th total of 3,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,085,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardion Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Guardion Health Sciences during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardion Health Sciences during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guardion Health Sciences by 68.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 584,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 237,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Guardion Health Sciences by 2,326.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 313,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.32% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Guardion Health Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.60 target price for the company.
About Guardion Health Sciences (Get Rating)
Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty health sciences company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Nutraceuticals, and Medical Devices. The company offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guardion Health Sciences (GHSI)
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Guardion Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardion Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.