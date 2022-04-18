Short Interest in Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Rises By 33.3%

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Separately, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.
OTCMKTS:GUKYF opened at $3.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.82. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $3.35.
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.
