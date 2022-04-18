Short Interest in Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) Rises By 33.3%

Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in shares of Gyrodyne by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 110,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 16,648 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Gyrodyne by 6.6% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 16,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Gyrodyne by 54.4% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 109,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 38,502 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ GYRO opened at $12.52 on Monday. Gyrodyne has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.68 and its 200-day moving average is $12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Gyrodyne, LLC. owns, leases and manages diverse commercial properties. The firm is distinguished by its service-oriented philosophy toward property ownership and management. Gyrodyne has grown from a largely Long Island player during the past into a diversified East Coast presence with an emphasis on medical office product.

