Short Interest in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Expands By 27.8%

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,050,000 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the March 15th total of 3,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NYSE:HTA traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,041,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,746,380. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.57 and a beta of 0.64. Healthcare Trust of America has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $34.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.35 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is currently 295.46%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Trust of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests in medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

